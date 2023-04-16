Cape firefighters raise over R20k after running Two Oceans in full gear for NPO

The duo participated in the marathon to raise funds for the firefighting non-profit organisation, Volunteer Wildfire Services in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - Two City of Cape Town firefighter officials, Jermaine Carelse and Renaldo Duncan competed in firefighting gear in Sunday's Two Oceans Half-Marathon race.

Carelse and Duncan each have years of experience in firefighting.

The City's Mayoral member for Safety and Security, JP Smith said this was a proud moment for the city.

"Today [Sunday]... both firefighters crossed the finish line in the time of two hours and 41 minutes. An amazing feat that has earned the respect of all that and they've demonstrated the dedication and endurance of what it truly means to be a firefighter."

Two City of Cape Town firefighters, Jermaine Carelse and Ronaldo Duncan crossing the finish line as they conclude their Two Oceans Half-Marathon race. The campaign is dedicated into raising funds for a wildfire fighting NGO.



Video & Image supplied by City #twooceans #marathon pic.twitter.com/eWPr6kioWk ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 16, 2023

Smith added the initiative seemed to be an impossible challenge.

"Jermaine Carelse and Renaldo Duncan started running the Two Oceans 21-kilometre half marathon, but in their full fire gear - jackets and helmets. Their action has brought much attention which they wanted to use in their effort to raise funds for the Volunteer Wildfire Services."

Meanwhile, the campaign had up until Sunday raised more than R20,000.

