Work under way to resolve Mkhwebane's legal funding woes, assures Dyantyi

CAPE TOWN - The chairperson of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry, Richard Dyantyi, said work is still happening behind the scenes to resolve issues related to the payment of her legal defence.

The Parliamentary inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office stalled at the end of March, after the Public Protector's Office ran out of money to continue paying her legal team.

Since then, the Section 194 committee has continued to meet without Mkhwebane's presence to review the evidence before them.

In letters to Parliament, Mkhwebane has taken umbrage that the Section 194 committee continues to meet for evidence leaders to take members of Parliament (MPs) through the reports, affidavits, and court judgments, which formed the basis of the charges against her.

Dyantyi said the schedule for the remaining work will once again have to be revised, once the money matters have been ironed out.

“We are working very hard for the finality of the decision to get us closer to the resumption of the inquiry.”

Dyantyi said Mkhwebane is still set to give further testimony.

“We have at this stage four days left for completing that testimony with the legal team of the Public Protector. We will have another six or so days with the evidence leaders. “

The committee is set to meet again on Tuesday.