'We'll contest any appeal': Open Secrets on high court's ruling on Seriti & Musi

On Friday, the court dismissed retired judges Willie Seriti and Hendrick Musi’s challenge to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) Act, which was aimed specifically at provisions of the Act that empower the JSC to investigate retired judges, such as Seriti and Musi.

JOHANNESBURG - Non-profit organisation (NPO) Open Secrets said it was ready to fight any potential appeals of the Johannesburg High Court’s ruling on retired judges Willie Seriti and Hendrick Musi’s challenge to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) Act.

The ruling paves the way for a JSC investigation into allegations of gross misconduct against the two retired judges.

The ruling paves the way for a JSC investigation into allegations of gross misconduct against the two retired judges.

Seriti and Musi had launched the challenge in response to a complaint Open Secrets, together with Shadow World Investigations, lodged against them over their handling of the arms deal commission of inquiry - which the courts have now found was a whitewash.

Open Secrets and Shadow World Investigations had opposed the challenge to the act, and if their complaint is upheld, it could see both Seriti and Musi impeached, meaning they would lose their state pensions.

Open Secrets' lawyer, Luthando Vilakazi, said they were expecting Friday's ruling.

“It’s not surprising to us because it was very clear from the outset that this application was filed out of panic by Judges Seriti and Musi in an attempt to avoid going through the process at the JSC.”

While it is not yet clear whether Seriti and Musi plan on appealing the decision, Vilakazi said they are prepared.

“If there is any application to appeal, we will absolutely contest it but we’d also hope that application would be dismissed either by the Johannesburg High Court or the Supreme Court of Appeal.”