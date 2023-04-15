Steenhuisen urges parties to 'cast aside petty differences' for 'moonshot pact'

The pact is an attempt from the official opposition party ahead of the 2024 general elections to unseat the governing ANC and to keep the red berets out of power, as well.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen appealed to political donors to convince some parties to join the so-called ‘moonshot pact’ to keep the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) out of power.

On Saturday, Steenhuisen updated South Africans on the progress of the pact's formation.

This follows the DA's calls to form a coalition agreement that would see opposition parties united against the governing party and the red berets, ahead of the 2024 national elections.

Five other parties have agreed to talks with the DA at a national convention set to be held later in 2023, and they include ActionSA and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

But Steenhuisen said the DA was yet to convince other leaders to come on board, with the United Democratic Movement (UDM) appearing to be split on its decision about the pact.

"Unfortunately, however, I must report with deep disappointment that the following three party leaders have rejected the plea for cooperation: Reverend Kenneth Meshoe from the African Christian Democratic Party, General Bantu Holomisa from the United Democratic Movement, and Mr Bongani Baloyi from Xiluva."

Some of the public criticism levelled against the DA about its pact are claims that the official opposition wants to take centre stage, using its coalition partners as pawns.

Steenhuisen warned against petty politics.

"Let us cast aside our petty differences and stand together as one pact, united in our diversity, and work towards our shared goal of unseating the ANC.

“To those leaders who have said no to the pact: I ask that you unclench your fists so that we may take hands and work together."