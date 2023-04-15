Pylon theft, vandalism 'poses serious safety risk to the public', cautions Eskom

Technicians from the utility and the City of Tshwane had their hands full in the week, following the collapse of at least 12 large transmission towers in separate incidents of alleged sabotage.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said it was concerned about the unabating theft and vandalism of electricity pylons in Gauteng.

Technicians from the utility and the City of Tshwane had their hands full in the week, following the collapse of at least 12 large transmission towers in separate incidents of alleged sabotage.

Last weekend, seven structures collapsed with high-voltage powerlines falling onto the N4 highway, after criminals cut off metal from the base of at least three towers.

On Monday, another set of pylons was damaged near the R101 in Hammanskraal.

READ MORE:

“The theft of tower members leads to the instability and collapse of the pylons that carry high-voltage powerlines, which then poses a serious safety risk to members of the public and often results in the interruption of supply.

“Such criminal practices have an additionally devastating impact on the economy and on Eskom’s ability to sustain the provision of electricity,” said Eskom's Mashangu Xivambu.