GP Cogta disappointed with Tshwane council's failure to pass adjustment budget

TSHWANE - The Gauteng MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Mzi Khumalo, said he was disappointed the Tshwane municipality council has missed three deadlines to pass its adjustment budget.

A municipality is required to amend its annual budget during the financial mid-year in cases where, like Tshwane, it materially under-collected on its projected revenue.

The adjusted budget should be submitted by no later than the end of February, however, due to recent political turmoil in Tshwane, the municipality was granted two extensions by the provincial government.

Spokesperson for the Gauteng Cogta Department, Kgapa Mabusela, said it was considering all its options at the moment regarding the future of the municipality.

"This failure by the municipal council to fulfil its statutory obligations poses a clear and present danger to the residents of Tshwane, as the provision of basic services to residents may be adversely affected.

“MEC Khumalo will engage with the MEC for Finance to establish the most appropriate course of action within the ambit of the Constitution.”