Eskom implements stage 6 load shedding indefinitely
This follows the tripping of unit 2 at the Koeberg power station on Saturday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Residents and businesses have been warned to brace themselves for more power cuts as Eskom implements stage 6 load shedding indefinitely.
The stage six power cuts are expected to take effect from 4 pm on Saturday.
The country saw a slight reprieve on Saturday when stage 5 load shedding was implemented owing to reduced demand and a return of some units to the power grid.
Interim Eskom spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena said a proper diagnosis of the problem was yet to be confirmed.
"Following the tripping of unit 2 at Koeberg power station this (Saturday) morning, stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 16:00 until further notice. Eskom will publish as soon as any significant change occurs."
#LoadsheddingUpdate' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) April 15, 2023
Saturday, 15 April 2023:
Following the tripping of unit 2 at Koeberg Power Station this morning, Stage 6 loadshedding will be implemented from 16:00 this afternoon until further notice. Eskom will publish as soon as any significant change occurs.