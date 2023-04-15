This follows the tripping of unit 2 at the Koeberg power station on Saturday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents and businesses have been warned to brace themselves for more power cuts as Eskom implements stage 6 load shedding indefinitely.

The stage six power cuts are expected to take effect from 4 pm on Saturday.

The country saw a slight reprieve on Saturday when stage 5 load shedding was implemented owing to reduced demand and a return of some units to the power grid.

Interim Eskom spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena said a proper diagnosis of the problem was yet to be confirmed.

"Following the tripping of unit 2 at Koeberg power station this (Saturday) morning, stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 16:00 until further notice. Eskom will publish as soon as any significant change occurs."