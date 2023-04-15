Correctional Services dismisses claims Thabo Bester is now a Mangaung inmate

"This is not true. What we can confirm is that inmate Bester was transported to Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional facility," said the department's spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Correctional Services has refuted claims that convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester has been returned to the Mangaung Correctional Centre.

Bester made his appearance at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Friday for the first time since his escape from the Mangaung prison in May 2022.

The murderer and his co-accused, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, were deported to South Africa on a chartered flight during the week, following their arrest in Tanzania days prior.

Correctional Services said Bester was transported back to Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre after his appearance.

"This is not true. What we can confirm is that inmate Bester was transported to Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional facility," said the department's spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

The department also clarified that no complaints had been filed about threats to Bester's life, adding that Bester was taking his meals.