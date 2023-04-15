Cape firefighters tackle Two Oceans Marathon in full gear to raise funds for NPO

Renaldo Duncan and Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse took on the half marathon in their full firefighting gear.

CAPE TOWN - Thousands of runners tackled the Two Oceans Ultra Marathon in the Mother City on Saturday.

The race took athletes from Newlands to Fish Hoek and over Chapman's Peak before finishing off at the University of Cape Town (UCT).

The weekend marks the 53rd edition of the race.

Saturday's event will be followed by a half marathon on Sunday, and two City of Cape Town firefighters signed up.

Renaldo Duncan and fire and rescue service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse took on the half marathon in their full firefighting gear, apart from their boots.

Carelse said their aim was to create awareness around the Volunteer Wildfire Services (VWS), and to raise money for the non-profit organisation (NPO).

He said the organisation was made up of men and women who volunteered their free time to work long hours along the fire lines.

“We will be wearing our bunkers, tunics, helmets, the flash hood will be tucked inside in the inside pocket, and then our structural firefighting gloves. Running the Two Oceans Marathon in our fire gear, I think, we’ll garner enough support and hopefully, people will be digging into their pockets and donate money to them.”