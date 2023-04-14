WC Easter road deaths down by 30% - Mobility MEC Mackenzie

Twenty-six people lost their lives in the province over the Easter long weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said that statistics showed a 30% reduction in traffic fatalities across the province over Easter compared to the same period last year.

But Mackenzie said that drunk driving remained a headache, as officials arrested an alarming 79 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol.

"We must all continue to take personal responsibility for being safe and avoiding the crashes that leads to these tragic fatalities. We want to thank the many law-abiding road users and all law enforcement agencies who worked tirelessly over the Easter weekend to make our roads safer."