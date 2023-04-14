Tshwane steps up police presence in areas identified for infrastructure theft

The City of Tshwane said that theft and vandalism played a major role in the outages that residents tended to experience in the city.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane said that its metro police department and the police had increased their visibility in areas that had been identified as hotspots for infrastructure theft and vandalism.

This follows the collapse of seven pylons along the N4 in Pretoria east on Sunday, leaving many parts of the city without electricity.

The process to replace the pylons is under way and power has been restored to all the affected areas.

The city has urged residents to report any infrastructure-related crimes, to reduce power outages in the city.

City of Tshwane spokesperson, Selby Bokaba: "The city would like to implore its residents, particularly in Mamelodi, to help the municipality by reporting suspicious activities they spot in and around the substations, as the vandalism and theft of infrastructure are the main drivers of power outages in the city."