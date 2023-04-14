Tshwane DA coalition threatens court if municipality placed under administration

DA Tshwane caucus chair, Jacqui Uys said placing Tshwane under administration seems to be the ANC-EFF coalition's plan through the frustrating of council proceedings.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA)-led multiparty coalition in Tshwane said it would take the Gauteng government to court if it placed the municipality under administration.

Council is expected to sit for a second day on Friday to vote on an adjustment budget.

It’s the latest deadline given to the municipality by the provincial government to pass its budget after the municipality missed two previous deadlines this year.

Section 139 of the Constitution says that if a municipality fails to fulfil its executive mandate, the provincial government can intervene by placing it under administration.

This process allows the provincial government to appoint an administrator to oversee the municipality's day-to-day running and essentially nullifies the powers of the elected executive leadership.

DA Tshwane caucus chair Jacqui Uys said this was always the plan by the African National Congress (ANC)-Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) coalition through the frustrating of council proceedings.

"We have been warning Lesufi as well as the MEC of Cogta that we are having a close eye on what they are planning and that we won’t allow them to do it, and that we have been preparing to stop them legally and politically."

ANC regional chairperson Eugene Modise said the DA coalition would be equally to blame if the city was placed under administration.