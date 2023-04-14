'This is my last hope': Kidnapped Gerco van Deventer pleads for freedom in video

In the video, Gerco van Deventer, a Swellendam paramedic, confirmed he was initially kidnapped while working in Libya in 2017 by an al-Qaeda splinter group and was being held captive in Mali.

CAPE TOWN - Gift of the Givers released a video of kidnapped Swellendam paramedic, Gerco van Deventer.

In the video, Van Deventer confirmed that he was kidnapped by an al-Qaeda splinter group and was being held captive in Mali.

Van Deventer, who was initially kidnapped while working in Libya in 2017, also confirmed that he was shot in his left arm.

"This video that you are watching is my last hope. I want my release to be possible by any means possible,” Van Deventer pleaded desperately for help in the video.

He said that before he was kidnapped, he was happily married with three children, but right now he knew nothing about their well-being.

“I don’t have any information regarding my family… I hope this video will activate any action that will lead to my release, because the thing I miss and what I long for the most is what they took from me - my freedom."