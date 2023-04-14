There's enough evidence to end contract with G4S, says Parly committee

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's justice and correctional services portfolio committee said that it has noted 18 breaches of contract by the G4S private security company that went unnoticed during and after convicted murderer Thabo Bester's escape.

Bester faked his own death at the Mangaung correctional facility and had been in hiding for nearly a year.

But Bester and his accomplice, Doctor Nandipha Magudumana, were arrested in Tanzania earlier in April and brought back to South Africa on Thursday.

Day two of the committee's probe into Bester's escape gets under way on Friday morning, with Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, Police Minister Bheki Cele and others answering questions.

African National Congress (ANC) Parliament portfolio committee member, Qubudile Dyantyi, said that there was enough evidence for government to completely terminate its contract with G4S.

"We ask the question: Why would this contract not be terminated? Because this private company, there are about 18 breaches and they have listed those 18... they say they have failed to do this, they have breached this because they were not efficient in this, so it means that the escape was inevitable."

He said that there was an institutional-wide problem of escaped criminals.

"The rot is in the system. That institution, which is state of the art, has been failing in its operations. There are serious issues of gaps and we now have to wrap our heads around this bigger crisis and what opportunity we take out of this bigger crisis."

