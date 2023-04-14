Technicians hard at work to return 4 generating units to service, says Eskom

The utility announced that stage 6 load shedding would be implemented until further notice on Thursday, citing 4 generating units being taken offline for repairs, and 4 more service return delays.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that its technicians were working around the clock to return four generating units to service as citizens grapple with stage six power cuts.

The utility announced on Thursday that stage six load shedding would be implemented until further notice, as unit breakdowns increased.

The utility said that while four units were taken offline for repairs, four more were delayed in returning to service.

Eskom urged residents to use electricity sparingly, as the system was under serious constraints.

It said that electricity usage should be reduced between 5pm until 9pm to avoid higher stages of load shedding.

"Eskom cautions the public that the system remains constrained and that changes to stages might be required at short notice,” said Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena.

“Eskom will continue to adjust the stage of load shedding depending on the level of breakdowns."