Speed needed to overhaul current visa regime, says WC Economic Opportunities MEC

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape's Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC, Mireille Wenger said much more speed was needed in overhauling the current visa regime.

This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement about a significant overhaul of the work visa system, which is expected to provide a further boost to investment.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the fifth South Africa Investment Conference in Sandton on Thursday.

The process includes introducing new visa categories for remote workers and start-ups and expanding the e-Visa system to include an additional 20 countries over and above the 14 that are currently eligible.

Wenger said reform requires follow through, and building confidence requires action, which has to date been lacking by the national government.

“South Africa’s current visa system makes it extremely difficult to secure the visas required for investment and has become a major barrier to growth in our country.”