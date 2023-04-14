Satawu accepts 7% wage hike offer from bus sector employers

The union initially demanded an 8% increase and the employers offered workers 3%

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) finally accepted a one-year 7% wage increase from its employers in the bus sector.

"We reached an agreement with the employers. Today the 14th of April 2023, the two parties have signed a year agreement proposed by the secretary general of South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council

two weeks ago," the union confirmed.

The agreement follows the union’s threat to down tools over the Easter long weekend due to a deadlock in wage negotiations.

Moreover, the wage deal will be dated back to the beginning of April and effected in the 2023/2023 financial year.

Satawu initially demanded an 8% wage hike - among other things.

The union said that while the tabled increase did not meet its demands, it’s better than the initial 3% offer that employers in the bus sector presented.

Satawu spokesperson Amanda Tshemese explained: "I can confirm that we have signed a 7% salary increment. We have also agreed that it is going to apply in all other allowances and benefits for the 2023/2024 financial year."

