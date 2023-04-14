Santaco says it's been unsuccessful in getting Intercape to talks over EC routes

This comes after damning allegations by Intercape that the taxi industry was behind the attacks on its buses. The long-distance bus operator accused the taxi industry of running the transport sector with impunity.

CAPE TOWN - The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) said that it had been unsuccessful in its efforts to bring Intercape to the negotiation table regarding Eastern Cape transport routes.

This comes after damning allegations by Intercape that the taxi industry was behind the attacks on its buses.

The long-distance bus operator accused the taxi industry of running the transport sector with impunity.

Meanwhile, the taxi council denied accusations that it had forced the bus company to raise its fares and reduce the number of buses operating in the Eastern Cape province.

However, Santaco national spokesperson, Thabiso Molelekwa, agreed that there were unresolved issues between taxi operators and the bus company in parts of the Eastern Cape.

"The question that you have here is the question of cross-cutting operational problems you find where Intercape passes there are taxi operations that are legally entitled there, therefore affecting long-distance operations."

Molelekwa added that running to the courts would not solve the problem.