Ramaphosa eyes 'higher levels of investment' after passing R1.2 trillion target

The president on Thursday announced that the country exceeded the ambitious investment target set in 2018, ramping up to a new target of R2 trillion by 2028.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa set his sights firmly on yet another investment drive after Team South Africa exceeded the initial R1.2 trillion investment target that was set in 2018.

Over 25% more investment pledges were made at 2023's instalment of the country's Investment Conference that wrapped up on Thursday.

The event was the fifth instalment for the country.

While some of these pledges are yet to result in completed projects, Ramaphosa said the country was now working towards a new goal of R2 trillion by 2028.

"Investment in our economy is not just about the amounts you have seen on this stage over the years. When we expand the lens and take in the aggregate picture, we see some encouraging trends too."

Ramaphosa said he hoped the private sector investments would help the country's infrastructure projects to further drive economic growth.

"We do believe that by leveraging our unique value proposition, we have the ability to attract higher levels of investment. In the midst of all the challenges we face, our ambition has not been misplaced."