Mangaung prison symbolic of poorly run SA correctional centres - Parly committee

Parliament's justice and correctional services portfolio committee said Thabo Bester's escape highlights a bigger crisis that government needs to urgently attend to in so far as the country's correctional service facilities are concerned.

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament's justice and correctional services portfolio committee said the Mangaung Correctional Centre, where convicted criminal Thabo Bester escaped is an example of how correctional service facilities in the country are not up to standard.

Bester was found in Tanzania with his accomplice Dr Nandipha Magudumana after he faked his death and managed to flee from prison almost a year ago.

The committee said it has noted that prisons across the country are not being run efficiently with 18 breaches in the contract between the private security company G4S and the department.

Comittee member Qubudile Dyantyi said the escape highlights a bigger crisis that government needs to urgently attend to.

"It is not an isolated incident because what is happening there is happening across all correctional service facilities. The problem is how these institutions are run and how do we deal with officials who become part of the scheme. There's no external invasion here, it's people who work there who know that system [who] have enabled this escape."