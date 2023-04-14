Magudumana entered Zim shortly after Bester escaped, says Motsoaledi

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi briefed the media on Bester and his accomplice, Dr Nandipha Magudumana.

JOHANNESBURG - It's emerged that shortly after Thabo Bester escaped from custody, his main accomplice, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, crossed the Beitbridge border into Zimbabwe and stamped her passport.

But upon returning to South Africa, Magudumana never entered the country the way she left.

Instead, she caught a flight from Bulawayo to OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

During her arrest last week, Magudumana was found in possession of her passport as well as a valid and expired passport belonging to well-known Johannesburg anaesthetist, Dr Mmereka Patience Ntshani otherwise known as Dr Pashy.

Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi may have provided a crucial piece of the puzzle over questions surrounding the Black Mercedes Benz S63 that was partially paid for by Magudumana before it was taken across the Beitbridge border.

Earlier on Friday, Motsoaledi revealed that Magudumana last used her passport in May 2022 to cross the Beitbridge border.

This comes after news emerged last week that Magudumana paid a substantial deposit to a high-end car dealership for the vehicle before it was suspiciously taken across the Zimbabwean border.

“Using this passport, Dr Nandipha left the country on the 9th of May 2022. She left via Beitbridge Border Post but she returned three days later on the 12th of May 2022. She entered via OR Tambo, she was from Bulawayo.”

On Wednesday,Eyewitness News reported that the vehicle had been at the border post since August after it was found abandoned in the country.

It is suspected Nandipha used the vehicle to cross the border where she abandoned it in preparation for Bester to pick it up and flee further into the continent.