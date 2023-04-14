Kubayi denies govt interventions amid SA's problems have yielded no fruit

The Human Settlements Minister’s comments come amidst harsh criticisms against government for the country's unreliable electricity supply, stagnant economic growth, and poor service delivery.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Human Settlements Mmamoloko Kubayi said it was untrue that government's interventions amid economic headwinds have not shown any progress.

Kubayi's comments at the fifth Investment Conference come during harsh criticism levelled against government on the country's unreliable electricity supply, stagnant economic growth, and poor service delivery.

This combination is believed to be slowing foreign investment into the country.

READ MORE:

Kubayi, however, said it is not all doom and gloom.

"We said we'd raise the licence in terms of embedded generation, it was done. We said we'll change the condition in terms of water licence, it was done. We said we'd release the critical skills list, it was done.

“We tend to focus on the negative, which we must pay attention to, but there are quite a number of things that make South Africa a good area of investment."

But Kubayi admitted there is room for improvement, with government looking at ways to make it easier to do business in the country.

"Minister [Thembi] Nkadimeng, we have been talking about that, especially around the metros. But we will have to pay attention to get the metros to function effectively so that business does not experience some of that frustration."