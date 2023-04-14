Human factors mainly to blame for high road fatalities over Easter weekend

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga on Friday revealed that compared to last year, 59 more people died during the Easter weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - Human factors were the major contributors to the high road fatalities over the Easter weekend.

Fifty-nine more people died on the country's roads compared to the same period last year.

This was revealed by Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, who released the Easter Road Traffic statistics on Friday morning.

She said there were 185 fatal crashes, resulting in 225 deaths.

Chikunga further said six provinces recorded increases in road fatalities, with the exception of Mpumalanga, Western Cape, and the North West.

The top five traffic offences were speeding, driving unlicenced vehicles, driving without a licence, not fastening seatbelts as well as driving cars with worn-out tyres.

Chikunga said most of those that died on the country's roads were young professionals.

“The high numbers of road users who perished on our roads are pedestrians. I think it’s important we note this - who accounted for 44.4% of all fatalities.”

Chikunga said most of the crashes were hit-and-run crashes, overturned single vehicles, pedestrians as well as head-on collisions.