Home Affairs' Motsoaledi to explain how Bester, Magudumana left SA undetected

Police Minister Bheki Cele said on Thursday that it was clear that the couple, who were in the company of a Mozambican national when they were arrested, left South Africa illegally.

CAPE TOWN - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi is on Friday expected to shed light on how fugitive duo Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana jumped the country undetected by immigration.

The pair was repatriated on a private jet from Tanzania on Thursday, after they went on the run following Bester’s daring prison break being exposed.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said on Thursday that it was clear that the couple, who were in the company of a Mozambican national when they were arrested, left South Africa illegally.

READ MORE:

• Lamola says his dept takes responsibility for Thabo Bester's escape

• Thabo Bester saga: G4S officials didn't co-operate with police, says Masemola

• Dr Nandipha remanded in custody after making first court appearance

• Dr Nandipha should have been arrested for perjury in 2022 - Judge Edwin Cameron

• 'The good doctor cooperated': Cele details how Bester, Magudumana returned to SA

Bester and Magudumana are now both behind bars.

But their escape from South Africa is still under investigation.

Minister Cele said that the Home Affairs Department would provide clarity on how they evaded immigration authorities.

"How they left? They left illegally. They left the country illegally because nothing shows in whatever form of documentation that they left the country legally."

The Mozambican national who is alleged to have driven the couple out of the country is still in Tanzania.

"At least one person we know who did not come back, that he came in the country legally, and left illegally."

Once investigations into his role have been concluded, an extradition request could be made to have him face the law in South Africa.

ICYMI: MP Glynnis Breytenbach grills G4S officials over Thabo Bester