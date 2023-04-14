Court dismisses Seriti and Musi's constitutional challenge of JSC Act

In 2020, a complaint concerning the two retired judges Willie Seriti and Hendrick Musi was brought to the JSC over their handling of the arms deal commission of inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria High Court dismissed a constitutional challenge to the Judicial Service Act (JSC), brought by retired judges Willie Seriti and Hendrick Musi - who headed up the arms deal commission of inquiry.

The ruling paves the way for a JSC investigation into allegations of gross misconduct against the two.

The courts have since found the commission was a whitewash.

And in 2020, Shadow World Investigations and Open Secrets lodged a complaint with the JSC based on what they say was the judges’ failure to conduct “a full and meaningful investigation”.

Seriti and Musi responded by challenging the JSC's authority to investigate judges like themselves, who aren't in active service anymore.

The challenge was aimed specifically at the JSC Act's definition of a judge insofar as it includes a judge who's been discharged from active service.

Seriti and Musi had argued this didn't line up with the terms of office and the provisions for removal in the Constitution and that it was vague and irrational.

But the court on Friday dismissed their case finding it was wrong to hold that a person could only be a judge during the term of active service or office.

The court said that “the choice of making a person a judge for life is bound up with the expectations of the character of judgeship and especially the independence that a judge is required to assert in the South African context”.