Child rights group disappointed abuse case against ex-teacher postponed again

CAPE TOWN - Child rights group Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) said that it was very disappointed that the case against a former teacher accused of child abuse had been postponed again.

An 83-year-old man only referred to as Mr "W" made his second court appearance on Thursday and his case was postponed to 6 June for further investigation.

A former Rondebosch Boys' Preparatory School pupil, known only as Stephen, has accused Mr "W" of abusing him in 1988 while he was a teacher there.

He is also accused of sexually and physically abusing dozens of children in the UK while he was teaching in Scotland in the early 1970s.

WMACA founding director, Miranda Jordan, said that they were concerned that the postponement would also delay his extradition to the UK.

"We simply do not want this kind of a horrific paedophile to carry on living as a free man in our country South Africa, in his retirement home in Cape Town. He needs to go and answer and be held accountable for the crimes that he has committed, that have had long-lasting effects on boys between the ages of 8 and 12."

Douglas says he hadn’t seen Mr “W” since the alleged abuse happened in 1973, and decided to fly to South Africa to see his alleged abuser answer to his crimes in a court of law. He says he couldn’t wait for the extradition to be finalised ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 13, 2023