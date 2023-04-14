7 suspects linked to journo Jeremy Gordin's murder expected in court

The group were nabbed on Thursday following investigations by Gauteng police and a private security company.

JOHANNESBURG - Seven suspects linked to the murder of the retired journalist Jeremy Gordin are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court soon.

The police’s Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said that the suspects each face a charge of murder, house robbery, possession of an unlicenced firearm and suspected stolen property.

"The first suspect was arrested while driving the deceased stolen motor vehicle in Auckland Park. Further investigations led to the arrest of six more suspects later during that day. All suspects are foreign nationals and are expected to appear before Johannesburg Magistrates Court soon."

The revered journalist was killed in an alleged burglary at his home in Parkview, in Johannesburg, last month.

Gordin’s passing has sent shockwaves in the journalism fraternity, with many paying tribute to his contribution to the sector.