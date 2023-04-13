Zim Immigration Federation lawyers on ZEP: SA heading to 'human catastrophe'

The Pretoria High Court on Thursday heard a challenge ZIF brought against the decision to scrap the ZEP programme as of 30 June this year.

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers for the Zimbabwean Immigration Federation (ZIF) said South Africa was heading towards “a human catastrophe of monumental proportions” on the back of the decision to discontinue the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) programme.

Earlier in the week, the court heard a similar case that was brought by the Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) and on Friday it’s set to hear another one, brought by the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit Holders Association.

The ZIF wants the implementation of the decision that was taken interdicted - pending another application to have it reviewed and set aside.

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, who is acting for the ZIF, kicked off Thursday’s proceedings, saying without the court’s intervention the 178,000 ZEP holders in the country will be rendered undocumented overnight.

“That would mean either they deport themselves voluntarily. But the facts show that they are unable to return to Zimbabwe for the reasons that will be articulated. What it would then mean is that they would be liable to forced deportation. Alternatively, they’ll be liable to arrest because they would have violated the provisions of the act.”

Moreover, though, Ngcukaitobi said while ZEP holders have been invited to apply for other permits or visas if possible or for special waivers or exemptions, on the department’s own version, it’s suffering from significant budget and capacity constraints.

“It has no resources to handle these applications. And yet it is instructing 178,000 people and potentially their dependents… to go to their offices in circumstances where on the papers it is common cause they lack the capacity to manage. So we are headed - sleepwalking in fact, towards a human catastrophe of monumental proportions.”