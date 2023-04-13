ZEP case: Judgment in Zimbabwean Immigration Federation’s challenge reserved

Advocate Sean Rosenberg argued that the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit programme was initially set to expire at the end of 2021 in any case.

JOHANNESBURG - Judgment in the Zimbabwean Immigration Federation’s challenge against the discontinuation of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) programme has been reserved.

There are three challenges to the controversial move to can the programme, which are before the Pretoria High Court.

The ZEP programme got underway on Thursday morning, with the proceedings wrapped up late on Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday afternoon, the court heard from advocate Sean Rosenberg - for the Department of Home Affairs.

Rosenberg argued that the ZEP programme was initially set to expire at the end of 2021 in any case.

Since then, the minister has put in place a grace period of a total of 18 months.

"But for granting those extensions, ZEP permit holders would have been in a situation where they would have been obliged in terms of the permits to act according to the provisions of the immigration law - which would have required them to return."

READ MORE:

Rosenberg said it was for ZEP holders to take the necessary action to either make arrangements to return to Zimbabwe or secure mainstream visas or other permits to remain here.

"Throughout 2021 any reasonably prudent rights ZEP holder would have been aware of the need to assume some agency for their position, would have known what 31 December 2021 betokened."

Judgment has been reserved.