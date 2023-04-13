Go

Wife of kidnapped Swellendam paramedic Gerco van Deventer opens up on ordeal

Shereen van Deventer has been without her husband and father of their two children for six years.

South African paramedic Gerco van Deventer, who has been held hostage for more than six years after being kidnapped in Libya in 2017. Picture: Facebook
APE TOWN - The wife of kidnapped Swellendam paramedic Gerco van Deventer has detailed their strife as a family since he was taken in 2017.

He was kidnapped on his way to work as an on-site emergency practitioner at Awbari power plant in Libya in 2017.

Van Deventer was then sold to an al-Qaeda group and has since been moved to Mali, where he is currently being held captive.

His captors recently sent a video to Shereen and this week the Gift of the Givers sent a negotiator to Libya to arrange for Van Deventer's safe return.

Shereeen shared some of the family's strife: "It's a very difficult situation to be put in for any family. It's very stressful, very worrisome. It's very lonely because you have this absence in your life of that person you love. As a family, we love Gerco very much. We love him still very much."

