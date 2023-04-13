WC Safety MEC calls for information on deadly Ocean View mass shooting

Six men between the ages of 20 and 50 were shot and killed on Neptune Lane on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - The motive behind a deadly mass shooting in Ocean View is said to be gang-related.

It's understood that armed suspects stormed the home, opening fire.

Provincial Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said that he was deeply saddened and was urging anyone with information to come forward.

"As the investigation is unfolding, I urge anyone with information to immediately share it with the South African Police Service so that perpetrators can be held accountable and arrested. Clearly, these are heartless criminals who do not deserve to be amongst us and should be behind bars. As a society, let us assist all law enforcement agencies to combat crime, particularly murder."