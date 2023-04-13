Under threat of administration, Tshwane council to table adjustment budget

Due to the recent political turmoil in the capital city, it has missed two deadlines to pass the budget.

JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane council will on Thursday finally table its adjustment budget for a vote under the looming threat of being placed under administration.

Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor and MMC for Finance, Peter Sutton, will present the budget to council on Thursday.

With the provincial government having granted the Tshwane municipality two extensions to pass its adjustment budget, there are fears that if Thursday’s vote fails, the capital city will be placed under administration.

On Wednesday, the DA coalition failed in its attempt to remove council Speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana, meaning that he will be presiding over Thursday’s proceedings.

DA Tshwane caucus chair, Jacqui Uys, said that it was in the interest of every political party to pass Thursday’s budget.

"That is what the coalition is currently focusing on, is on delivery so that we can ensure that we get to a point where we have filled our mandate as a coalition, can stabilise the government and move forward."

The deadline for the municipality to pass the adjustment budget expires on Friday night.