Tshwane buses return to full service following fuel shortage

On Wednesday, the metro parked some of its buses on as diesel stocks dwindled at several of the metro’s bus depots.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane said its buses have returned to service after it was forced to reduce operations due to a shortage of fuel.

"Following the delivery of fuel at the bus depots, the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality is glad to announce that its operations will no longer be impacted. The city had indicated that it would run reduced operations, until further notice," said City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo.

"With this latest and positive development, Tshwane Bus Service will now run a full operation that will be on schedule," added Mashigo.

This is not the first time the city has experienced fuel shortages, as last September and in January this year, buses were unable to leave the depots for the same reason.