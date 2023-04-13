Thabo Bester sagsa: G4S officials didn't co-operate with police, says Masemola

Police commissioner Fannie Masemola told Parliament’s justice committee that G4S was not very forthcoming during their probe.

CAPE TOWN - National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said G4S officials at the Mangaung Correctional Centre would not co-operate with the police.

Masemola also said police had questions around convicted murder and rapist Thabo Bester’s DNA and whether his mother, Maria Mabaso, was really his mother.

Masemola was briefing Parliament’s justice committee about circumstances surrounding Bester’s escape and Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s involvement.

Members of Parliament (MPs) moved their questions to the police as they tried to get to the bottom of the security lapses at the Mangaung prison.

Masemola told MPs that G4S was not very forthcoming during the investigation.

"When we started realising that it looks like there’s murder here, we then of course, worked with officials of G4S of which they were not co-operative at all. But we didn’t know that they are also suspects at the time."

Masemola also raised questions around Bester’s DNA.

"But there was also a question that is this really Bester’s mother. There was that question and it took long to investigate because you have to get to relatives to really come to the conclusion that it is, indeed, Bester’s mother."

The committee earlier heard evidence from inspecting judge Edwin Cameron who said that evidence was ignored by G4S.