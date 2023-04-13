Seymour residents in EC using aloe to tap into skincare market & create jobs

The Technology Innovation Agency (TIA) has partnered with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), equipping 22 community members from Seymour with skills on how to process aloe ferox plant material.

CAPE TOWN - A group of residents from Seymour in the Eastern Cape are tapping into the cosmetic benefits of aloe ferox as they develop market-ready skincare products.

The Technology Innovation Agency (TIA) an entity of the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), partnered with the CSIR on the project.

Their aim is to use agro-processing in a bid to also drive economic growth and job opportunities in more rural settings.

Agro-processing refers to the manufacturing sector that processes raw materials from the agriculture sector.

Eight women and 14 men from the Seymour community participated in the skills training programme.

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research senior researcher, Phateka Ndzotoyi, explained that they collected the plant material and processed it at their Pretoria-based campus.

"We process the plant material into an active aloe ferox ingredient, the following step are then to take that active ingredient and include it or incorporate it into the six cosmetic products that we've developed for them."

22 beneficiaries travelled to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research's Pretoria campus where they were trained in Aloe ferox processing and product development.

The cosmetic products, which include facial wash, body lotion and hand cream, were transferred to the residents who have formed three agribusinesses.

Nothando Mathe, portfolio manager for the Technology Innovation Agency's agriculture bioeconomy innovation partnership programme, said that these small businesses attached to the project opted to develop these products as part of their business endeavours.

"It is important that agro-processing in terms of naturally occurring resources, so it is important that we fund such initiatives so that we encourage rural households, communities or small-scale farmers who also venture into different activities that will form part as new income sources."

Ndzotoyi, a chemist, said that CSIR scientists hosted the programme participants for a five-day period.

"In that period, we taught them processing methods, especially in aloe ferox processing with regards to collecting it, the peeling process, the processing it to the active ingredient, the testing analysis that's involved and then the following day we were able to produce an active ingredient and we demonstrated to them how to produce a cosmetic product using that aloe ferox active ingredient.”

The Technology Innovation Agency made R2.4 million available for the processing and the validation of the aloe ferox material.

The aloe ingredient quality was also tested to ensure regulatory compliance.