PA's Kunene vows to weather political instability in Joburg council

While the ANC-EFF coalition partnership with smaller parties, including the Patriotic Alliance, is understood to be on shaky ground, Kunene said that the party would wield its power as kingmakers.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy president of the Patriotic Alliance (PA), Kenny Kunene, has vowed to withstand political instability as Joburg’s coalition government faces threats.

This follows claims that the party could withdraw its support for Joburg Mayor Thapelo Amad after he came under heavy scrutiny for comments on a R9.5 billion loan to the city.

Amad's future in the executive now hangs in the balance.

While the ANC-EFF coalition partnership with smaller parties, including the Patriotic Alliance, is understood to be on shaky ground, Kunene said that the party would wield its power as kingmakers.

Kunene told leaders in the taxi industry that a change in administration would not jeopardise his job as the city's transport MMC.

"Unfortunately, the DA and the ANC are not able to understand what we tell them on how to run coalitions. And you can't stay with an abuser. If power has to change, it is necessitated by certain political issues, administrative issues, that are actually in the way of service delivery, but I can assure you - if power changes, I will remain the Transport MMC. I am here until 2026."