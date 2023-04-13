IEC in talks with Eskom to ensure power cuts don’t affect 2024 polls

The electoral commission said they needed guarantees from Eskom that there would be consistent electricity over the election period to ensure that their systems ran uninterrupted.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said that it was speaking to Eskom to ensure that the current power cuts did not affect 2024’s general elections.

While a date for the elections was yet to be set by President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Western Cape's IEC officer, Michael Hendrickse, said that they expected the polls to be held between May and August 2024.

But he said that they needed guarantees from Eskom.

"From the IEC side, it's not only election day, but we also need our systems running because we have two days of special votes, we have a lot of distribution, we have all our systems having to run, and then we have results capturing.

“Staff normally start capturing or counting the results after 9 o'clock through the night, and we need to capture that. So, we're going to need electricity consistently over that period."