Hawks nab 8 suspects for alleged theft of more than R24m at South Cape College

A probe revealed that the college's former chief executive officer influenced officers to flout tender processes.

CAPE TOWN - Detectives from South African Police Services' Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation - the Hawks - have arrested eight people in connection with the theft of funds from the South Cape TVET College.

It's alleged that between 2009 and mid-2014, the suspects, who were employees and contractors at the institution, submitted non-compliance bid documents and quotations for construction and renovations across several campuses.

An investigation revealed that the chief executive officer at the time - influenced other officials to flout tender processes.

Hawks spokesperson, Zinzi Hani, said the college suffered a loss of more than R24 million.

“This then led to the matter being reported with the Hawks in 2014 by the Department of Higher Education after it was established by the college that the funds meant for the construction of the college - were used by the suspects to enrich themselves. The eight suspects will be charged with corruption, 16 counts of fraud, alternatively theft.”

The eight suspects were expected to make their first appearance in the George Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Authorities noted that more arrests were expected.