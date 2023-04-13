Gauteng taxi bosses want gyms, day care centres at taxi ranks across province

Regional structures under taxi associations Santaco and the NTA met with Johannesburg officials to sign a protocol document in a bid to formalise the sector, hoping it would help fast-track progress for taxi bosses and operators.

JOHANNESBURG - Taxi bosses in Gauteng said that they wanted libraries, gyms, and day care centres at taxi ranks across the province as the industry cleaned up its image.

Regional structures under the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and the National Taxi Alliance (NTA) met with Johannesburg city officials on Wednesday to sign a protocol document in a bid to formalise the sector.

The volatile but lucrative industry said it hoped the recently signed protocol document with local government would help fast-track progress for taxi bosses and operators.

The NTA’s Thamsanqa Moya said that leaders in the industry were in talks with an undisclosed company about investing in the sector to build smart taxi ranks in the city.

Moya said this would also benefit commuters, making taxi ranks safer and more accommodating.

"You'll find all sorts of things that we need for our drivers, as well as commuters, that they can drop kids off, go to work, and come back and take the kids. We'll have banks and food stalls. We are having those sorts of discussions."

While Moya said the sector was yet to establish a full timeline to execute their plans, he said work had begun in some cities.

"Our challenge is the ground, but I think the model will be coming up soon in Pretoria. We'll be signing documents in a few weeks’ time."

Moya added the taxi industry was also developing a funding model.