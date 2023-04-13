Ekurhuleni's Ngodwana refutes claims of internal disputes in mayoral committee

This is on the back of African National Congress (ANC) councillors who he appointed as MMCs not pitching up for their inauguration ceremony for a second time.

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni Mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana has refuted claims that suggest there are internal disputes within his mayoral committee.

This is on the back of African National Congress (ANC) councillors who he appointed as MMCs not pitching up for their inauguration ceremony for a second time.

At a swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, Ngodwana announced that the MMCs would be sworn in on Thursday after the ANC requested a postponement to conclude its negotiations.

He said that after the MMCs had been sworn in, they would subsequently prioritise service delivery.

"Once we are together we need to move very fast to the community to provide the services that our people are waiting for in the communities."