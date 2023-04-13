Go

Ekurhuleni's Ngodwana refutes claims of internal disputes in mayoral committee

This is on the back of African National Congress (ANC) councillors who he appointed as MMCs not pitching up for their inauguration ceremony for a second time.

The new multiparty coalition government in Ekurhuleni. From left: EFF caucus leader Nkululeko Dunga ; ANC Chief Whip Jongizizwe Dlabathi; Executive Mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana (AIC); and Council Speaker Nthabiseng Tshivenga (EFF). Picture: Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News
13 April 2023 11:58

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni Mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana has refuted claims that suggest there are internal disputes within his mayoral committee.

At a swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, Ngodwana announced that the MMCs would be sworn in on Thursday after the ANC requested a postponement to conclude its negotiations.

He said that after the MMCs had been sworn in, they would subsequently prioritise service delivery.

"Once we are together we need to move very fast to the community to provide the services that our people are waiting for in the communities."

