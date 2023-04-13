Dr Nandipha to face several charges - including murder, says top cop Masemola

This followed the arrival of convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana from Tanzania after fleeing.

JOHANNESBURG - Dr Nandipha Magudumana will be facing a number of charges, including murder. This is the word from the South African Police Service.

The revelation came during a media briefing by the Ministries of Police and Justice in Cape Town.

It came shortly after Magudumana and convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester arrived at Lanseria International Airport from Tanzania early on Thursday morning.

National police commissioner Fannie Masemola explained: “The charges Magudumana will be facing is the aiding and abetting the escape [of Thabo Bester]. She will also be facing murder for a number of bodies that we did find in her possession. Also, violation of bodies and also fraud charges.”

Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele said that Bester did not co-operate with police while in Tanzania, while Magudumana did.

“We know that the good doctor cooperated on the other side. We know that the customary husband of the good doctor did not cooperate even from the other side.”

Magudumana was being transported to the Mangaung Correctional Centre, while Bester was detained at the Kgosi Mampuru C-Max prison.