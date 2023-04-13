Dr Nandipha should have been arrested for perjury in 2022 - Judge Edwin Cameron

The head of the Judicial Inspectorate of Correctional Services said Nandipha Magudumana should have been arrested last year for falsehood.

CAPE TOWN - Inspecting Judge Edwin Cameron on Thursday said Dr Nandipha Magudumana could have been arrested for perjury in 2022 already.

The head of the Judicial Inspectorate of Correctional Services (JICS) said an affidavit by Magudumana about the body found in convicted “Facebook rapist” Thabo Bester’s cell in 2022 was littered with falsehoods.

According to Cameron, this alone was grounds for her arrest for perjury.

He was briefing Parliament’s justice committee hearings on the circumstances surrounding Bester’s escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre and Magudumana’s involvement.

Bester and Magudumana were remanded in custody after being deported from Tanzania.

In 2022, Magudumana sought a court order in the high court, in her capacity as Bester’s customary wife, to bury a body believed to have been the body double used in the escape.

But Cameron said this was full of false statements.

“The affidavit is crammed with falsehoods. Crammed with falsehoods about her relationship to him. I can itemise at least ten falsehoods.”

He said she should have been arrested much earlier.

“Why she wasn’t arrested for perjury because her claims were demonstrably and verifiably perdurable already in August, why all of that was not done, I can’t answer.”

Cameron said the JICS also informed the Mangaung Correctional Centre management that the DNA of the body in the cell did not match Bester in November 2022, but they ignored the information.