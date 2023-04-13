Dr Nandipha remanded in custody after making first court appearance

Magudumana faces a slew of charges, including aiding and abetting the escape of Thabo Bester, and murder.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against disgraced Dr Nandipha Magudumana has been postponed to 17 April for a possible bail application.

Magudumana made her first court appearance at Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Thursday afternoon in connection with convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester’s prison break.

Magudumana and Bester – who is dubbed the “Facebook rapist” – were brought in from Tanzania, where the pair was arrested last Friday.

Moreover, Magudumana, who has been on the run with Bester following his escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre, faces a slew of charges, including murder.

National Police Commissioner detailed Magudumana's charges :“The charges Magudumana will be facing is the aiding and abetting the escape [of Thabo Bester]. She will also be facing murder for a number of bodies that we did find in her possession. Also, violation of bodies and also fraud charges.”

He was speaking during a joint media briefing by the police and justice ministries in Cape Town on Thursday shortly after the pair returned to South African soil from Tanzania.