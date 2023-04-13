Court to hear ZIF's challenge against scrapping of ZEP programme

Three civil society organisations are currently challenging the move, which was announced by Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi in 2021.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria High Court will on Thursday continue hearing the various challenges civil society groups have launched to the controversial move to scrap the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit programme.

While they’re separate cases, they are all being heard by the same full bench this week.

On Monday and Wednesday, the Helen Suzman Foundation and the Consortium for Refugees and Migrants in South Africa’s challenge was heard.

And on Thursday, the court will hear a challenge from the Zimbabwean Immigration Federation.

In the papers, the Zimbabwean Immigration Federation argued that the minister’s decision was fundamentally flawed in various respects.

It said that the decision was the product of a procedurally unfair and irrational process in which materially and adversely affected persons and organisations weren’t afforded the opportunity to be heard.

It also said that the minister did not take into account relevant considerations and "plainly failed to consider the fact that the decision would impose severe financial and administrative burdens on the Department of Home Affairs, and that the department did not have the requisite capacity to absorb this burden".

Further, the federation maintains that he took into account irrelevant considerations in making the decision.