City of Tshwane aims to fully restore power by Thursday afternoon

Frustrated residents haven't had power for five days after seven pylons collapsed in the east of Pretoria.

JOHANNESBURG - There's some good news for Tshwane residents - authorities have promised to restore electricity to all affected areas by Thursday.

Officials had warned that it could take several more days to sort out the problem, but City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink said that they had made some headway and were hoping to restore the supply by Thursday afternoon.

"I've spoken to officials and asked for an urgent set of measures to help those areas that have not had electricity since Sunday and that includes Mamelodi, Eersterus and today and hopefully announce a set of measures to bring relief to those communities."

The city had initially planned to implement load reduction in areas where it had managed to restore electricity following the pylon collapse.

But utility services MMC, Themba Fosi, said that technical teams had come up with a solution that would allow for restoration without these measures being taken.

"For now, up until the time that restoration is fully done, with what we have can we make sure that we use electricity sparingly so that our neighbours are also able to use without having interruptions."