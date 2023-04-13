Go

Case against ex-teacher accused of child abuse in SA & UK postponed

Ominous looking gavel. Picture: Pixabay.com
13 April 2023 13:17

CAPE TOWN - The case against an 83-year-old former South African school teacher wanted on child sex crimes in the UK has been postponed to 6 June for further investigations.

The man, who can only be named as Mr "W”, made his second appearance in the Wynberg Magistrates Court in Cape Town on Thursday morning.

A former Rondebosch Boys' Preparatory School pupil, known only as Stephen, has accused Mr "W" of abusing him in 1988 while he was a teacher there.

One of the men accusing Mr "W" of sexually abusing him at the Edinburgh Academy in the UK, Neil Douglas, was also in court on Thursday.

Douglas said that he was ten years old when the alleged abuse happened in 1973.

He said that the reason he travelled to South Africa was to see Mr "W" face justice for his abuse.

"If he gets done for what he did to Stephen here, then great. It's kind of ironic because there are now 82 charges against him in the UK and we will never see him get justice if he gets done here, because he'll be in South Africa."

Mr "W" is fighting his extradition to the UK and that matter will be heard in October.

Timeline

