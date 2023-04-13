Buthelezi refutes reports that King Misuzulu kaZwelithini physically 'unwell'

The prime minister to the Zulu Kingdom said that the monarch’s was, instead, only ‘spiritually unwell’.

DURBAN - Prime minister to the Zulu Kingdom, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, has refuted reports that King Misuzulu kaZwelithini was in poor health.

Buthelezi instead claimed that the monarch was “spiritually unwell”.

In a statement, he said that a prayer service was held in Ulundi, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday for the king’s health, where he urged religious leaders to pray for him.

Buthelezi did not divulge any further information on the monarch’s health, adding only that he had travelled to eSwatini to receive treatment.

The Inkatha Freedom Party’s (IFP) Liezl van der Merwe claimed the statement was misinterpreted as an alert that the king was physically "unwell,” which she said was not the case.

"Prince Buthelezi spoke of the spiritual onslaught His Majesty is facing. He described him as unwell, meant to be understood as spiritually unwell, due to the many attacks, struggles, and personal turmoil His Majesty has faced in recent months, which has been in the public domain.

“Regrettably, this comment has been misinterpreted as the king being physically 'unwell', which is not the case. King Misuzulu is in excellent physical health."