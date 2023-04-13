Bani-Mapena resigns as KZN Sport, Arts & Culture MEC

The provincial government confirmed the news on Wednesday night.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture Amanda Bani-Mapena has resigned just eight months after her appointment.

She is, however, set to remain as a member of the provincial legislature.

Bani-Mapena has left her position on the provincial executive council.

According to the KZN government, Bani-Mapena resigned following an executive council meeting.

The reasons for her decision to step down are unclear at this stage, however, she is reported to have thanked the African National Congress (ANC) for her deployment in her resignation letter.



The ANC said that it had accepted the resignation as MEC but declined a further resignation as a member of the provincial legislature.