Al-Qaeda captive Gerco van Deventer is alive but 'he was shot', says wife

Van Deventer has been held captive for six years after he was kidnapped in Libya, in 2017.

CAPE TOWN - The wife of kidnapped Swellendam paramedic Gerco van Deventer said he's alive but appeared to have been shot.

Shereen van Deventer received a video from her husband's captors recently.

[WATCH] Video of a kidnapped South African in Mali, Gerco Van Deventer says he can only remember that he was happily married when he was held hostage in Lybia before being sold to Al-Qaeda. He doesn't have any further information about his family.



Video by: Gift of the Givers pic.twitter.com/sh7N3ZiXy0 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 13, 2023

He has since been sold to an Al-Qaeda group and was being held in Mali.

His wife detailed his injuries: "He was shot. From the video he was shot but it doesn't look like it was too serious, but we will only know how serious his condition is once he's home. Gift of the Givers are currently busy with negotiations."

Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman confirmed to Eyewitness News that Van Deventer did appear to have been shot in the video.

"Yesterday [Wednesday] late evening we received a video made by Gerco on the 15 of March. We are now in possession of that video - where again Gerco asks us people to assist in getting him out of captivity."