WCED urges parents to complete applications for 2024 school placements

Applications close at midnight on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department is calling on parents and guardians to complete any outstanding applications for 2024 school placements.

Applications close at midnight on Friday.

The department said that parents would know about the outcome of their applications by 29 May 2023.

Parents, there are just 2 DAYS LEFT to apply for the 2024 school year. DON'T WAIT❗️ Applications close 14 April 2023. Visit https://t.co/eGzrPBzK5H for more information #DontWait pic.twitter.com/BQ2QBaLBGS ' Western Cape Gov (@WesternCapeGov) April 12, 2023

Meanwhile, department spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, said that it was all systems go as pupils started the second term of the 2023 academic year on Wednesday.

"We will continue to roll out our numerous back-on-track initiatives this term which focus on recovering the learning losses experienced in various grades as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. We will be announcing some significant teacher training initiatives this term and will also be finalising plans for infrastructure delivery of new schools and classrooms for the 2024 school year."

Hammond also urged parents to ensure that their children arrive at early school and were well prepared to take on the second term.